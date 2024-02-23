Watch: Mohammed Shami visits Kaliyar Sharif Dargah

Following his visit to the dargah, many netizens started wishing him a speedy recovery.

Updated: 23rd February 2024 11:42 am IST
Mohammed Shami visits Kaliyar Sharif Dargah
Mohammed Shami visits Kaliyar Sharif Dargah (Image: X)

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami, recently ruled out of the next month’s Indian Premier League (IPL), visited Kaliyar Sharif Dargah.

In the video shared by the pacer, he can be seen carrying Chadar, flowers, etc., to the dargah.

Why was Mohammed Shami ruled out of the IPL?

Recently, the pacer was ruled out of the upcoming IPL due to a left ankle injury. Quoting BCCI sources, PTI reported that Shami is going to undergo surgery in the United Kingdom.

The 33-year-old, not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

Shami, recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI, and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.

Piran Kaliyar Sharif Dargah

It is the dargah of the Sufi saint of the Chishti Order, Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari, also known as Sabir Pak and Sabir Kaliyari.

It is located near Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Following Mohammed Shami’s visit to the dargah, many netizens started wishing him a speedy recovery.

