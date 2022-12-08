TSRTC to scrap 700 buses following 15-year norm

Hyderabad: TSRTC to remove more than 700 buses that are 15 years old from the roads. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has decided to implement the state and central government’s policy on 15-year-old vehicles and it is said that during the first quarter of year 2023, steps will be taken to scrap the buses.

As part of the measures taken by the central and state governments to remove 15-year-old vehicles from the roads, TSRTC to implement it in all the districts of the state and procure new buses.

According to sources in TSRTC, the decision to remove buses may cause short-term difficulties for bus passengers, but TSRTC is taking steps to deal with these issues in a phased manner. According to the officials, the process of procuring new buses will later this month and as many buses as received will be taken off the roads.