TSRTC waives reservation fees for bookings 8 days in advance

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday, May 3, waived off reservation fees for commuters travelling long distances if the bookings are done eight days in advance.

“Waiver of reservation charges #TSRTC for long-distance travellers. 8 days in advance. For advance reservation in TSRTC buses contact http://tsrtconline.in website,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said in a post on X.

In more news on the TSRTC, the public transport body has planned to enhance bus services and frequency from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Ranga Reddy region to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarula Devasthanam in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, to meet the rising demand from pilgrims.

These buses will commence from MGBS, JBS, BHEL, and other locations in the city, with buses departing approximately every half an hour.

The service will start as early as 3:30 am from MGBS and continue until 11:45 pm, providing pilgrims with extended travel options throughout the day and night.