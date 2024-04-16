Hyderabad: TSRTC to cut down on buses between 12-4 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced reduced buses between 12 pm and 4 pm, starting from April 17, due to scorching heat and decreased public activity during those hours.

To accommodate the public’s needs, early-hour trips will be available from 5 am, and late-hour trips from 4 pm to 12 am, covering all routes. The TSRTC’s decision to cut down buses aims to ensure the convenience and safety of the public during the intense heat.

Officials advise people to avoid venturing out during the afternoon to prevent heat exposure.

This move by TSRTC follows a history of challenges in providing adequate public transportation in certain areas of Hyderabad, particularly the Old City, where residents have been relying on shared autos due to poor bus connectivity and limited metro coverage.

TSRTC’s efforts to reduce expenses and improve services, such as implementing the driver-cum-conductor approach, have been ongoing since 2016.

The corporation aims to cater to densely populated areas and provide better connectivity, despite challenges like limited operational hours for certain bus types.

The recent adjustment in bus operations during peak heat hours reflects TSRTC’s commitment to the public’s convenience and safety.

However, TSRTC bus commuters have expressed displeasure over the decision of the corporation, stating that it inconveniences people. “During peak heat hours, the TSRTC could frequent AC buses, slashing part of the fee, rather than reducing the number of buses,” said a daily commuter who wished to remain unnamed.

“Reduced income is better than nothing if the TSRTC is looking to cut costs. To help those who commute during peak heat hours, TSRTC must ensure more frequent buses so commuters to ensure lesser wait times,” he added.