IMD Hyderabad issues heat wave warning as temperatures rise in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a heat wave warning for many districts of Telangana as temperatures have increased in the state.

After the heat wave, parts of Telangana districts are expected to witness thunderstorms on Saturday.

The weather department has issued the warning as the mercury in the state is likely to jump as high as 44 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD Hyderabad, Peddapalle, J. Bhupally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Nalgonda are likely to witness a heat wave on Thursday.

Apart from these districts, Kumram Bheem, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Nagarkurnool are likely to witness a heat wave on Friday, IMD Hyderabad forecasted.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday, Telangana’s highest maximum temperature, i.e., 42.7 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature, i.e., 40.9 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Asifnagar. Other areas in the city where the temperature was more than 40 degrees Celsius were Nampally, Bandlaguda, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, Golconda, and Bahadurpura.

What is heat wave?

A heat wave is a period of abnormally hot weather.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a heat wave is defined as “a period of abnormally hot weather, often defined with reference to a relative temperature threshold, lasting from two days to months.”

