Telangana govt declares holiday for Rama Navami; Raja Singh to lead yatra

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Rama Navami, a festival celebrating the birth of Lord Rama. BJP MLA Raja Singh is gearing up to lead the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad.

According to the official state calendar, the government has declared Wednesday, April 17, as a holiday.

Raja Singh to lead Shobha Yatra from Dhoolpet, Hyderabad

Raja Singh is scheduled to lead the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad. Recently, he organized a volunteer meeting for the yatra.

On Saturday, via his social media handle, he wrote, “Today, a volunteer meeting was convened to ensure the success of the grand procession scheduled for Shri Ram Navami on April 17, 2024, starting from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple, Dhoolpet.”

Also Read Telangana govt releases list of general, optional holidays for 2024

Raja Singh added, “A sincere thanks to all Ram devotees committed to making this event a grand success by their participation.”

Today, a volunteer meeting was convened to ensure the success of the grand procession scheduled for Shri Ram Navami on April 17, 2024, starting from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple, Dhoolpet.



A sincere thanks to all Ram devotees committed to making this event a grand success by their… pic.twitter.com/O1iRimoSur — Raja Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TigerRajaSingh) April 13, 2024

Telangana educational institutions to observe holiday on Rama Navami

Not only government offices but also educational institutions in the state will observe a holiday on the festival.

Also Read Raja Singh to lead Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

The holiday has been listed as a general holiday.

In view of the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad, extensive security measures will be implemented to maintain peace and security in the city.