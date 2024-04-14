IMD Hyderabad forecasts dry weather as rainfall pauses

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana today and tomorrow as no rainfall is expected for the next two days.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), scattered rainfall was witnessed in Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Jangaon, Kumaram Bheem, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Jagtial, and Siddipet.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Though dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana, rainfall is expected in the state on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

It will be light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places in the state.

The temperature in the state is likely to be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

Temperature still over 41 degrees Celsius

Despite the recent rainfall in the state dropping the temperature, it is still above 41 degrees Celsius in Khammam and Nalgonda districts, according to TSDPS.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, and Nalgonda, the temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius.

As the IMD Hyderabad forecasted dry weather, the temperature is likely to increase in Telangana in the next few days.