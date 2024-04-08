TSSPDCL releases modified new mobile app

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) which launched its mobile application in January this year, released its modified version on Monday, April 8.

According to a post on X, TSSPDCL said the new version will resolve consumer grievances immediately and provide good services.

