TSSPDCL releases modified new mobile app

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) which launched its mobile application in January this year, released its modified version on Monday, April 8.
According to a post on X, TSSPDCL said the new version will resolve consumer grievances immediately and provide good services.
How to pay electricity bills using Google Pay?
- Open Google Pay and select the “Pay Bills” option.
- Choose the “Electricity” category from the payment options.
- Search for either TSNPDCL or TSSPDCL as the electricity biller and select the relevant agency.
- Link your consumer account to complete the payment process.
- Enter the bill amount and use your UPI PIN to make the payment.