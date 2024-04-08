TSSPDCL releases modified new mobile app

The new version will resolve consumer grievances immediately and provide good services.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) which launched its mobile application in January this year, released its modified version on Monday, April 8.

According to a post on X, TSSPDCL said the new version will resolve consumer grievances immediately and provide good services.

  • Open Google Pay and select the “Pay Bills” option.
  • Choose the “Electricity” category from the payment options.
  • Search for either TSNPDCL or TSSPDCL as the electricity biller and select the relevant agency.
  • Link your consumer account to complete the payment process.
  • Enter the bill amount and use your UPI PIN to make the payment.

