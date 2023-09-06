TTD begins handing sticks to devotees to ward off wild animals

As a precautionary measure against potential encounters with wild animals, the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has initiated a programme to distribute hand sticks to devotees walking along footpaths. TTD Chairman Sri Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, accompanied by TTD EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy, launched this initiative on Wednesday evening at Alipiri Padala Mandapam.

The primary objective of distributing these hand sticks is to boost the confidence of devotees and provide them with a sense of security in case they encounter wild animals while on their pilgrimage. Chairman Reddy emphasised that this practice is rooted in ancient wisdom and has been proven as a protective measure against potential threats from wild animals, rather than a means of engaging with them aggressively.

Devotees are sent in groups along the footpaths, accompanied by security guards and police personnel stationed at regular intervals, particularly in areas prone to wildlife encounters. TTD’s efforts in this regard have already yielded results, with four leopards being successfully trapped recently.

The hand sticks, distributed to devotees, will be collected back after they reach the Sri Narasimha Swami temple and will be supplied to other devotees on a rotating basis. Chairman Reddy encouraged critics to use their discretion in assessing the efficacy of this safety measure for the benefit of Srivari devotees.

Devotees are now advised to trek on footpaths with security personnel in groups of 100, while chanting Govinda Nama. Regular announcements about wildlife activity are made through a broadcasting system to keep devotees informed. The forest department has also recruited 100 staff members to ensure the safety of pilgrims along the routes.

Currently, children below 12 years of age and two-wheelers are allowed on the footpaths until 2 pm, and two-wheelers are permitted on the ghat road from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Additionally, TTD has submitted proposals and designs to the Wildlife Institute of India and the Union Forest Ministry for the construction of a steel fence along the Alipiri footpath route, which falls within a reserved forest zone.

Chairman Reddy said that only 10,000 hand sticks were prepared at a cost of ₹45,000, and the initiative does not involve the destruction of forest wood.