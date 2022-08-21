Tuktuk: Rajasthan’s Sardarshahr is a hub of flashy autos!

Tuktuk or the tempo, as it is called in Sardarshahr, is not just a mode of transport in this Rajasthani small town. It is a cultural experience, a journey into the local aesthetic traditions.

Sardarshahar is a small town in the Churu district of Northwestern Rajasthan. Situated on the crossroads of an ancient trade route, the town is steeped in history, with heritage strewn across its alleys and streets. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant frescoes and elegant havelis, people here have cultivated a penchant for ornamentation and the Tuktuk is a great example of their love for artistic expression.

“People here love vibrant colours and flashy designs. The design and the colours are derived from the rich local heritage that can be seen in the way people dress, especially women, decorate their animals and build their houses,” says Vimal Singh, an auto driver who owns a flamboyant Tuktuk in town.

Camel carts and trucks also get flashy treatment in the region, but the Sardarshahr’s Tuktuk is a case apart.

With flashy exteriors and highly embellished interiors, the tuktuk gives you a ride into local aesthetics.

Unique design

“Tuktuk is the primary mode of transport in the town and is the most visible vehicle on the road. So, with the way people in the town think, it becomes a status symbol, a style statement as well as a way to appeal the customers,” said Mohammad Shahrukh, another auto driver.

Unique in its design, structure and look, the Sardarshahr Tukuk is a mechanised tanga, with seating arrangements for six people in rows behind each other.

“Before the Tuktuks, tangas or horse buggies were used for transport. The traditional tangas also had similar carriages with two rows of seating with backs to each other and a seat in front for the driver. The design has been carried forward for the Tuktuk with similar style elements,” adds Shahrukh.

Despite its artistic appearance, Tuktuk is the most affordable mode of transport in Sardashahr.

Some even spend Rs 1 lakh on redesigning their Tuktuk

Run on diesel, the chassis and engines of these vehicles are brought from Kerala. However, the Tuktuk gets its distinct shape at local factories in Jaipur and Sardarshahr.

The basic model of the three-wheeler Tuktuk costs around Rs 180,000. But auto owners spend as much as Rs 100,000 on top of that. They compete with each other to make their vehicles flashier than those of the others.

With all the cost of customisation and its regular maintenance, one might think that the rides on the Tuktuk might come at a cost. Surprisingly, it is quite affordable.

The town has around 7,000 tuktuks for a population of an estimated 100,000, so the competition is quite stiff and the rates are standardised at a minimum of Rs 10 per head for up to 3 km and Rs 20 per person for anywhere beyond.

The auto drivers here are so passionate about keeping their Tuktuks in perfect condition that they spend an average of Rs 2,000 on maintenance every month.

So, next time when you are in Sardarshahr, pick the flashiest Tuktuk and bask in all the glory of local aesthetics!