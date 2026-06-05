Tumakuru youth held over alleged foreign terror links;

The accused has been identified as Allabaksh, a resident of Sriramnagar in Tumakuru.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2026 10:05 am IST
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Tumakuru: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested in Tumakuru on allegations of maintaining contact with a foreign-based terrorist suspect and engaging in activities considered harmful to national security. The arrest was made by Tumakuru city police following specific intelligence inputs received from central investigative agencies.

The accused has been identified as Allabaksh, a resident of Sriramnagar in Tumakuru. According to police sources, he had allegedly been in continuous contact with a person linked to a foreign-based extremist organization through his account on the social media platform X.

Investigators claim that the accused exchanged provocative messages and participated in online conversations relating to sensitive domestic developments. Authorities suspect that some of the communications were aimed at spreading inflammatory content and disturbing public harmony.

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The case came to light after central intelligence agencies reportedly detected suspicious online activity and began monitoring the accused’s digital footprint. After gathering information regarding his alleged contacts and communications, the agencies shared the intelligence with Karnataka Police for further action.

Acting on the inputs, Tumakuru city police launched an operation and arrested the suspect from the Kyathasandra area on Thursday night. Electronic devices and online communication records are expected to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police officials said they are also searching for another individual believed to have been in close contact with the accused and who may have assisted him in the alleged activities. Efforts are underway to trace the second suspect and determine the extent of his involvement.

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A case has been registered at the Tumakuru City Police Station, and investigators are working closely with central agencies to uncover the full scope of the alleged network. Authorities have emphasized that the investigation is continuing and that further details will emerge after forensic examination of digital evidence.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2026 10:05 am IST

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