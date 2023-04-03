Turkey: 3-month-old rescued 128 hours post earthquakes reunited with mother

The three-month-old was found under the rubble and her mother was presumed to be dead.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd April 2023 4:21 pm IST
Three month old rescued from under the rubble 128 hours post the earthquakes reunited with her mother.

A three-and-a-half-month-old baby who was rescued from under the rubble 128 hours after massive earthquakes hit Turkey last month, on Saturday was reunited with her mother, who was presumed to be dead.

Vetin Begdas, the infant addressed lovingly as ‘Mystery’ (Gizem in Turkish) by health authorities, was saved in Hatay region 5 days after earthquakes hit the nation on February 6.

She was then transferred to a facility in Ankara, Turkey’s capitol.

MS Education Academy

Minister of Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik, reunited the infant with her mother Yasemin Begdas in Adana province, where the latter is getting medical care, reported Andalou agency.

The baby and mother were reunited due to a DNA test that confirmed their connection. The baby’s father and two siblings were slain in the earthquakes, which killed over 50,000 people. “The baby is a true miracle.”

“The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings,” Yanik said.

“‘Mystery’ is now our baby too,” she said, adding that the ministry’s support will always be with her.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd April 2023 4:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button