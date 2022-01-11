Turkey detains at least 113 suspects over failed coup in 2016

Ankara: Turkey on Tuesday detained at least 113 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

A detention warrant was issued for 185 suspects across 40 cities as part of an investigation into the Gulen Movement’s influence on the Turkish armed forces, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The suspects were accused of infiltrating into the state bureaucracy and then attempting a coup on July 15, 2016.

Ankara has accused US-based Muslim preacher Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of masterminding the attempted coup, in which at least 250 people were killed.

Turkey requested Gulen’s extradition, but Washington has been reluctant to do so, saying that Ankara has not presented sufficient evidence.

The Turkish government has launched a massive crackdown on suspects with connection to the network after the coup attempt.