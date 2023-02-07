Turkey-Syria earthquake: Syrian mother gives birth to baby under rubble

Amid multiple earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria, a newborn baby boy was found under rubble in Syria.

A Syrian woman has reportedly gave birth to a baby under the rubble.

In a 5-second video clip of the baby being rescued from the collapsed structure has gone viral on social media platforms.

هذا الطفل الذي ولدته أمه تحت أنقاض منزلها الذي دمره الزلزال، الأم ماتت وبقي الطفل حي.💔 #جنديرس #ريف_حلب pic.twitter.com/6KOOISvWyX — عمر مدنيه (@Omar_Madaniah) February 6, 2023

In the short video, we can see a rescuer carrying the new born baby and rushing out of the fallen structure for help.

As per the media reports, the newly born baby survived after being rescued. On the other hand, mother who gave birth to him under the wreckage couldn’t survive.

The video clip has been shared by Journalist, SME in Syrian and Kurdish affairs, Hoshang Hassan on Twitter.

“A baby was born while his mother was being rescued from the rubble as a result of the earthquake that occurred today,” Hassan tweeted.

#Afrin #Syria



A baby was born while his mother was being rescued from the rubble as a result of the earthquake that occurred today. pic.twitter.com/SOSuta5LAW — Hoshang Hassan (@HoshangHesen) February 6, 2023

On February 6, 2023 a powerful earthquake struck Turkey causing devastating damage in Turkey and Syria. As per official record, more than 5,000 lives have been lost in the swarm of tremors.

It is noteworthy that the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which occurred at dawn today, Monday, is the most violent since 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, and caused the collapse of thousands of buildings and residential homes, and resulted in the injury and death of thousands of citizens.