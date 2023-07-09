Turkey takes ‘fair, balanced stance’ in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan

"While strengthening our relations with Ukraine, we did not allow our relations with the Russian Federation to deteriorate," Erdogan said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th July 2023 12:37 pm IST
Turkey takes 'fair, balanced stance' in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Twitter/@RTErdogan)

Ankara: Turkey has taken a “fair and balanced stance” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and strengthened ties with both countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“While strengthening our relations with Ukraine, we did not allow our relations with the Russian Federation to deteriorate,” Erdogan said at a rally in the eastern province of Bayburt on Saturday, after his meeting with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Hopefully, we will meet with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in August as well,” he added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Turkey’s Erdogan calls for extending Black Sea Grain Initiative

Speaking of the negative effects of the conflict on the Turkish economy, the Turkish leader said “every event happening around us has reflections on the economy,” adding energy and food prices have reached record levels all over the world.

This was Zelensky’s first visit to Turkiye since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, but the Ukrainian President has often spoken by phone with Erdogan as Ankara has been pushing for peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

In July 2022, the United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russia and Ukraine to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th July 2023 12:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button