Turkey to impose residence quota amid anti-immigrant sentiment

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th June 2022 9:14 pm IST
s
Turkey flag

Turkey will impose quotas on the number of residence permits for foreigners from July. The move comes amid growing pressure mounting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The country will impose a 20 percent cap on immigrants based on the Turkish population in the neighbourhood across the nation from July 1.

Officials are trying to cool off public discontent as the economic challenges faced by Turkey fuels anger over the presence of about 3.7 million Syrian refugees. The refugees are competing with Turkish citizens for jobs amid inflation.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Turkey sends more than 18,000 Afghan migrants back home

The anti-immigrant atmosphere has also boosted the opposition which looks to defeat Erdogan. “The law will shut 1,200 neighborhoods to foreign residents” Turkish Interior minister, Suleyman Soylu was quoted as saying by Hurriyet news.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button