Turkey’s Erdogan, UN chief discuss Syrian conflict over phone

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone call, discussing the latest developments in Syria, according to a statement from Erdogan’s office.

During the phone conversation on Thursday, Erdogan highlighted Turkey’s commitment to stability in Syria, reiterating that Ankara’s primary objective is to prevent further instability and civilian casualties in the region, the statement said.

“The Syrian government must urgently engage with its own people to work towards a comprehensive political solution,” the Turkish President added.

At a later UN press meeting, Guterres said he emphasised during his talks with Erdogan the urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need and a return to the UN-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN Chief also stressed that all parties are obligated under international law to protect civilians. “It is time for serious dialogue,” he said, adding, “In other words, restoring Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity, and meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.”

Since November 27, Syrian rebel groups, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, have launched a significant offensive in northern Syria, seeking to advance into government-controlled areas.

By Thursday, the rebel forces have seized major cities such as Aleppo and Hama. The surprise rebel offensive came as Syria has been reeling from the effects of a 13-year civil war.