Turkish Airlines suspends Iran flights until March 2027

Turkish Airlines has suspended flights to Iran until at least March 2027, as US sanctions put further pressure on Iranian aviation and neighbouring countries restrict services by Iranian carriers.

A Turkish Airlines representative told Iran International that the airline has no flights to Iran scheduled before March 2027. The representative added that the carrier had not confirmed whether services would resume after that point.

The suspension is expected to reduce travel options for Iranians, for whom Türkiye has been an important destination for tourism, family visits and business.

The latest restrictions come after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday, September 21, that Iranian airlines would face severe restrictions worldwide from Wednesday, September 23, as Washington expands its sanctions campaign against Tehran.

Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said, “all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world” from September 23.

Also Read US says all Iran airlines to be shutdown worldwide from Sept 23

He also warned companies that provide services such as fuel, landing facilities and ticket sales to sanctioned Iranian carriers that they could face consequences under US sanctions.

Washington has already imposed measures against Iranian airlines and other entities accused of supporting Iran’s aviation sector.

Iraq halts Iranian airline services

Iraq will suspend flights operated by Iranian airlines from Tuesday, September 22, according to two Iraqi government sources cited by AFP.

The decision is linked to the US sanctions and could affect a major travel route between the two countries.

Iranian travellers frequently visit Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, with passenger numbers rising significantly during religious events such as Arbaeen.

Georgia restricts Iranian carriers

Georgia has also restricted operations by Iranian airlines affected by international sanctions.

Iranian carriers reportedly completed their final flights to Georgia on Sunday, September 20, before the restrictions came into effect the following day.

Mahan Air suspends Türkiye routes

Iranian carrier Mahan Air has also suspended flights to Istanbul and Ankara, saying the decision followed a request from Turkish authorities.

The airline operated its final services on the routes on Sunday, September 20. Its flights to Georgia were also suspended.

The latest measures leave Iranian airlines facing tighter restrictions on international operations, while passengers have fewer options for travelling between Iran and several regional destinations.