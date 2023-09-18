Turkish drone attack kills four Kurdish militants in Iraq

They were killed at 3 p.m. local time when a Turkish drone attacked their vehicle on a road in the Chalmir area of Sinjar mountain.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 18th September 2023 10:24 am IST
Turkish drone attack kills four Kurdish militants in Iraq
Representative image

Baghdad: A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq has killed a senior member and three militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Counter-Terrorism Service of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said in a statement.

They were killed at 3 p.m. local time when a Turkish drone attacked their vehicle on a road in the Chalmir area of Sinjar mountain, nearly 120 km west of Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, the statement said on Sunday.

Also Read
Dubai Customs seize drugs worth Rs 14 crore in major operation

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil mountains, the main base of the group, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 18th September 2023 10:24 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button