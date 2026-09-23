Turkish President again raises Kashmir issue during UN address

This is not the first time Erdogan has spoken about the Kashmir issue during his UNGA address.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Turkish President speaking at UN General Assembly with green background.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

United Nations: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

“In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions,” Erdogan said in his address on Tuesday, September 22.

This is not the first time Erdogan has spoken about the Kashmir issue during his UNGA address. Last year in September, he had called for a resolution on the issue of Kashmir at UNGA.

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In 2024, Erdogan, however, skipped mentioning Jammu and Kashmir in his speech at the UNGA.

In 2020, Erdogan, in his pre-recorded video statement to the General Debate, made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir.

India had at that time termed it as “completely unacceptable”, saying Turkiye should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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