Tussle ends? Allu Arjun visits Pawan Kalyan’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun visited Pawan Kalyan’s home in Hyderabad on April 14, along with his wife Sneha Reddy. He went there to check on Pawan Kalyan’s son, Mark Shankar, who was hurt in a fire accident during a summer camp in Singapore.

Mark got burns on his hands and legs, and also had breathing problems because of the smoke. After a few days of treatment in Singapore, Pawan Kalyan brought his son and family back to Hyderabad on April 12. Mark is now recovering at home.

Allu Arjun and his wife spent nearly one hour with Pawan Kalyan and his family. Though many fans were waiting to hear from Allu Arjun about the accident, he chose not to post anything online. Instead, he quietly visited the family in person.

This visit is special because it shows that even with past differences, family support matters more. Earlier, Allu Arjun had supported a different political party during the elections, which led to some distance between him and Pawan Kalyan. But this visit shows that they still care for each other in difficult times.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had supported Allu Arjun during the Sandhya Theatre issue. Now, Allu Arjun’s visit feels like a return of that support.

Mark’s mother, Anna Lezhneva, also visited the Tirumala temple and shaved her head as a prayer of thanks after Mark’s health improved. She donated 17 lakh rupees to the temple trust and served food to devotees.

Fans are happy to see this show of unity in the Mega family. Even though no photos of Allu Arjun’s visit are available yet, the news has spread quickly and is being appreciated by many.