TVK targets ruling DMK over controversial ban on ‘whistle’

Whistle is the election symbol allotted to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam by the Election Commission.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2026 6:44 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (left) and TVK president Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (left) and TVK president Vijay

Chennai: The fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-politician Vijay targeted the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dispensation over the controversial ban on ‘whistle’ at Chepauk stadium and claimed that the Dravidian major was getting rattled by the increasing popularity.

Chepauk falls under the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni assembly constituency in the city, represented by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son and deputy Udhayanidhi.

Taking a strong exception to the ban at the MA Chidambaram cricket stadium, Chepuak, during the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, leading to the latter’s defeat, a TVK leader claimed the police enforced the ban on carrying or blowing whistles at the stadium.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Whistle is the election symbol allotted to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam by the Election Commission.

Fans who eagerly went to the stadium on February 8 to watch the T20 World Cup were asked by the security and police to hand over their whistles before entering the stadium.

The TVK leader claimed that the TNCA never restricted the use of whistles, yet the police had banned it. “This only showed the extent to which the DMK was rattled by the TVK’s popularity,” he claimed.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Refuting the charge, a DMK senior leader said, “Vijay and his party leaders needlessly targeted the Chief Minister and are trying to create an impression that they were emerging popular, which in reality is not the truth.”

Initially, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association clarified that it did not impose the restriction, but later pointed out that the ICC guidelines prohibited whistles, vuvuzelas, and megaphones for the tournament.

On Sunday, the fans were greatly disappointed when the police frisked them.

During the 2025 IPL, Vijay’s fans carried their party flag into the stadium, but it was later confiscated.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2026 6:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button