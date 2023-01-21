Twitter deleted post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi: TMC MP Derek O’Brien

Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted on the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as "censorship ".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 21st January 2023 4:02 pm IST
Tweet on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien
TMC MP Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: TMC MP Derek O’Brien has alleged that a tweet by him on a BBC documentary which he claimed “exposed” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand on minorities has been deleted by Twitter.

Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted on the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O’Brien termed it as “censorship “.

Also Read
BJP making mockery of Parliament: TMC MP Derek O’Brien on suspension

“CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES,” the TMC leader alleged.

He also posted the mail he received from Twitter.

“Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button