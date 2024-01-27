Twenty-two-year-old man rapes 4 year old girl in UP’s village

The accused, who lives in the girl's neighbourhood, has been arrested, police said.

Kaushambi: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday, January 27.

The accused, who lives in the girl’s neighbourhood, has been arrested, they said.

On Thursday evening, the accused took the girl to a deserted place in their village and raped her, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, a case was registered on Friday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the SP said.

Srivastava said the accused was arrested on Friday night while he was trying to escape.

