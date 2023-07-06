Twitter quietly removes login requirement to view tweets

This means that users can now open Twitter links in a browser without an account, reports TechCrunch.

San Francisco: Twitter has quietly removed the login requirement for viewing tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

When Twitter began enforcing the login requirement last week, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said that he took these “temporary” measures to stop data scraping.

“Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!” Musk had said in a tweet.

The company hasn’t made any official announcements about allowing users to browse links even if they are not signed in.

Over the weekend, Musk also implemented read limitations of 1,000 posts per day for unverified users and 10,000 posts per day for verified users, in an effort to stop data scraping.

In a blogpost, the company claimed that this change has affected a “small percentage of people” and “effects on advertising have been minimal”.

The platform also mentioned that if the bad actors had known about these actions beforehand, they might have changed their behaviour to avoid being discovered.

