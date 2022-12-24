Twitter suspends account of Indian journalist Ahmed Khabeer

Following the recent suspension of journalists’ accounts on Twitter, the microblogging site has now suspended the account of Indian journalist Ahmed Khabeer.

Khabeer, a young journalist based in Delhi, often raises his voice on social media to speak up against human and civil rights violations in the country. He has often used the platform to speak against growing instances of Islamophobia across the globe, especially in India.

It is to be noted that last week Twitter CEO Elon Musk suspended the accounts of at least nine tech journalists over alleged dox-ing. The suspended accounts were reinstated this week following the outcry by Twitter users against the decision.

However, in India, not much attention is being given to the arbitrary suspension of the account of Ahmed Khabeer a correspondent for The Jamia Times, a Delhi-based news website.

On December 22, Khabeer received a notice from Twitter stating that his account had been “suspended after careful review”. The journalist in a statement said that no reason was given for the suspension. “Despite the assurance that he could appeal the suspension if he thought the decision was wrong,” he added.