Two arrested for forgery in Hyderabad, fake stamps seized

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Malkjgiri Commissioner B Sumathi with the seized documents
Malkjgiri Commissioner B Sumathi with the seized documents

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT) on Wednesday, October 7, arrested two real estate brokers for forging land documents.

The accused were identified as Mohd Khaja Pasha, 40, of Moula Ali, and Mohammed Zulfikhar Ali alias Chandu, 38. Another accused, Vinod Kumar from Alwal, is absconding.

According to the police, Pasha, a rowdy-sheeter of Keesara police station who is involved in 11 previous cases, recce’d disputed, abandoned and vulnerable properties and collected details of their owners and legal heirs.

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Based on his disclosure, police searched Zulfikhar’s residence. They recovered forged land documents, 22 rubber stamps and seals purportedly belonging to Sub-Registrar offices, a gram panchayat office, stamp authorities and other entities, including a computer and a Canon printer.

Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police, B Sumathi, said that the suspects allegedly prepared forged sale documents, bond papers and identity documents to impersonate genuine owners or legal heirs and facilitate fraudulent property transactions. Efforts are underway to arrest Kumar and establish the network’s extent.

Police advised property buyers to independently verify title deeds, encumbrance certificates (ECs), registration and revenue records, litigation status and physical possession before purchasing land.

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Following the arrest, the police seized forged property documents, rubber stamps, revenue stamps and nine knives from the accused.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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