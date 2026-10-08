Two arrested for forgery in Hyderabad, fake stamps seized

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT) on Wednesday, October 7, arrested two real estate brokers for forging land documents.

The accused were identified as Mohd Khaja Pasha, 40, of Moula Ali, and Mohammed Zulfikhar Ali alias Chandu, 38. Another accused, Vinod Kumar from Alwal, is absconding.

According to the police, Pasha, a rowdy-sheeter of Keesara police station who is involved in 11 previous cases, recce’d disputed, abandoned and vulnerable properties and collected details of their owners and legal heirs.

Based on his disclosure, police searched Zulfikhar’s residence. They recovered forged land documents, 22 rubber stamps and seals purportedly belonging to Sub-Registrar offices, a gram panchayat office, stamp authorities and other entities, including a computer and a Canon printer.

Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police, B Sumathi, said that the suspects allegedly prepared forged sale documents, bond papers and identity documents to impersonate genuine owners or legal heirs and facilitate fraudulent property transactions. Efforts are underway to arrest Kumar and establish the network’s extent.

Police advised property buyers to independently verify title deeds, encumbrance certificates (ECs), registration and revenue records, litigation status and physical possession before purchasing land.

Following the arrest, the police seized forged property documents, rubber stamps, revenue stamps and nine knives from the accused.