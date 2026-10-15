Two arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: A man and a woman were arrested by Excise and Prohibition Department for allegedly selling ganja at Balaram Galli in Dhoolpet and seized 1.2 kg of the contraband and Rs 6,150 in cash.

The arrests were made following information that ganja was being sold in the locality. A team conducted checks at Balaram Galli and apprehended the two suspects allegedly involved in the illegal trade.

The suspects were identified as Abhishek Singh and Varshi.

Also Read Dhoolpet ganja trade thrives despite repeated seizures this year

Dhoolpet and its surrounding localities have been the focus of enforcement with multiple cases reported during 2026. Police teams have been conducting checks to identify those involved in the sale of narcotic substances and seize contraband.

Following their arrest, the two suspects were produced before a court.