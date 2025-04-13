Two arrested in Bengaluru for discussing Waqf Bill on video

The Bengaluru police have arrested two men in association with a video clip discussing the Waqf Amendment Bill (now an Act) and its consequences on the Muslim community.

A case was registered at the Azad Nagar police station against the participants after a short video clip went viral on social media platforms. The clip sheds light on how the Muslim community and their properties can be affected if the Bill is implemented as legislation.

The police have arrested 56-year-old Abdul Gani and 40-year-old Mohammed Zubair, both residents of Davangere, who appeared in the video clip. Police are on a lookout for the third person, Ahmed Kabir Khan, a former Bengaluru city corporator, widely known for his advocacy, The Observer Post reported.

Superintendent of police Uma Prashant said the video clip contained content deemed “provocative.” The police officer has issued a warning against anyone sharing content related to religious or national matters.

However, supporters of Gani and Zubair insist that the video clip was not provocative and was a peaceful attempt to understand the Bill. “These are voices of concern, not conflict. We are being told that questioning or discussing policy is dangerous now,” voiced a concerned local.

“We are not against the Waqf Amendment Act. We are just worried about what it means for our future, our institutions, our places of worship,” said a family member of one of the arrested individuals. “If even speaking calmly brings punishment, where are we headed?” the family member was quoted by The Observer Post.

The Waqf Amendment Act officially came into force on April 8 after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 5. The Act was passed in the Indian Parliament following intense debate in both Houses.

Several Muslim bodies, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and opposition MPs, have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The Opposition has slammed it as unconstitutional and claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.