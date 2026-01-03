Two Assam journalists return government-gifted mobile phones

At least two journalists in Assam have returned mobile phones that were distributed as New Year gifts by the state government.

More than 2,200 journalists registered with the state’s Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) are slated to receive the mobile phones.

Distribution began at CM’s press conference

The distribution began on Thursday during chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s press conference in Guwahati and will continue through the district commissioners, with all gifts expected to be handed out by Magh Bihu on January 14.

According to a report by Scroll, all DIPR cardholders are to receive the Samsung Galaxy F17 smartphones, priced between Rs 12,600 and Rs 16,000 online.

An official told the outlet that distributing gifts to journalists is a yearly practice, noting that earlier items included laptop bags, leather bags, and water bottles.

The initiative comes ahead of the state’s Assembly elections expected within the next four months.

So far, Umanand Jaiswal of The Telegraph and Bikash Singh of The Economic Times have returned their devices, the official said.

Proud of my journalist friends – Bikash Singh of The Economic Times and Umanand Jaiswal of The Telegraph for upholding journalistic ethics by refusing to accept cellphone given as a gift to journalists at the customary press meet by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the New Year's Day. — sushanta talukdar (@sushanta_t) January 2, 2026

Congress govt gifted laptops

In 2011, under the then Congress government, laptops were distributed to accredited journalists and those with over 10 years of experience in the profession.