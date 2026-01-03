Two Assam journalists return government-gifted mobile phones

While the Assam government began distributing smartphones to accredited journalists as New Year gifts, two senior reporters have declined to accept them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 3rd January 2026 10:36 am IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa
Assam CM Himanta Biswa

At least two journalists in Assam have returned mobile phones that were distributed as New Year gifts by the state government.

Advertisement

More than 2,200 journalists registered with the state’s Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) are slated to receive the mobile phones.

Distribution began at CM’s press conference

The distribution began on Thursday during chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s press conference in Guwahati and will continue through the district commissioners, with all gifts expected to be handed out by Magh Bihu on January 14.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

According to a report by Scroll, all DIPR cardholders are to receive the Samsung Galaxy F17 smartphones, priced between Rs 12,600 and Rs 16,000 online.

An official told the outlet that distributing gifts to journalists is a yearly practice, noting that earlier items included laptop bags, leather bags, and water bottles.

The initiative comes ahead of the state’s Assembly elections expected within the next four months.

Memory Khan Seminar

So far, Umanand Jaiswal of The Telegraph and Bikash Singh of The Economic Times have returned their devices, the official said.

Congress govt gifted laptops

In 2011, under the then Congress government, laptops were distributed to accredited journalists and those with over 10 years of experience in the profession.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 3rd January 2026 10:36 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button