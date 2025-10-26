Two Australian women cricketers stalked in Indore, cricket associations respond

Indore: Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning and the accused was nabbed on Friday evening, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a café when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, she said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the two women contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, and shared their live location with him. Simmons passed it on to the local security liaison officer.

Based on this, the police team was able to reach the spot immediately, the FIR stated.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements and registered the FIR under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

Raghuvanshi said a bystander had noted the suspect’s motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Akil Khan, was apprehended.

“Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case,” she added.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association responds

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), in a statement, said it was deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with the two players.

“No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident. This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA, who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women,” the association said.

It is truly inspiring to see the players rise above this painful experience and continue to compete with courage and determination, carrying the pride of their nation on their shoulders in the match against South Africa, it stated.

“Over the years, Indore has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams and dignitaries from other fields. It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city’s image. As the host, MPCA extends sincere apologies to the Australian women’s team for this deeply distressing and unfortunate incident while in our city, known for safety, grace, and hospitality,” the cricketing body said.

It added that the local police and administration have consistently demonstrated diligence in ensuring player security during all official movements, and teams were provided adequate security for their visits to venues such as the Mahakaal temple and recreation sites of their choice.

In this unfortunate incident, it is essential to examine whether the players had sought security cover for the movement outside the hotel, or whether the movement occurred in the absence of any request for security, it said.

‘Condemnable but stray incident’: BCCI

The BCCI also strongly condemned the alleged stalking and molestation incident and promised to revisit its safety protocols and further tighten the security ahead of the knock-out stage of the World Cup.

“It is a very condemnable but stray incident. India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

“Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI.)