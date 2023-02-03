Two Bengaluru cops suspended for extorting couple

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 3rd February 2023 5:20 pm IST
Two Bengaluru cops suspended for extorting couple
(Representative image)

Bengaluru: Two police personnel were suspended on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a couple here.

Head Constable Rajesh and Constable Nagesh were patrolling staff attached to Sampigehalli police station in the city.

The action has been taken following a complaint by the couple to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy.

On December 8, Karthik and his wife were walking back to their residence on the premises of the Manyata Tech Park after attending a birthday party at 12.30 a.m.

The accused cops stopped the couple and told them that they were not supposed to walk in the area after 11 p.m. They harassed the couple by questioning them about their relationship.

When asked for identity cards, the couple showed them images of their Aadhaar cards in the mobile. At this, the policemen snatched their mobiles and demanded Rs 3,000 as fine.

Also Read
TN: DMK leader arrested after video abusing Dalit man surfaces; suspended

They had also threatened the couple with “serious consequences” if they failed to pay up. The couple had made a payment of Rs 1,000 by using QR code and reached home.

Later, they had lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner following which a departmental inquiry was ordered.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button