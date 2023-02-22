Two Bigg Boss 16 contestants reject Lock Upp 2, see names

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 16 got ended, the speculations regarding Lock Upp 2 have already started doing rounds and fans are quite excited to know all the updates about the captive reality show hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. While there is no official announcement from the makers yet, rumours of the possible contestants are churning out on internet.

Speculations were rife that several top Bigg Boss 16 contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been approached to take part Lock Upp’s upcoming season. However, in latest their recent respective interviews both Sumbul and Nimrit have made it clear that they are not doing the show. As they have just come out of the Bigg Boss house, they reportedly want to focus on their careers and take up new opportunities that come their way.

Sumbul, Nimrit not in Lock Upp 2

Speaking to Filmibeat, Sumbul said, “I have just come out after being locked in a house for 4 months, why would I want to do that again that’s the first thing but there has been no talk like that yet, but my thing is I want to look at open skies for a little while now.”

Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 (Twitter)

In latest interview with Telly Chakkar, Nimrit too made it clear that she is not participating in Lock Upp 2. When asked about the rumours of her being approached, she said, “I don’t know yaar, you guys are the ones who are telling me that I have been approached and it’s you yourselves who are telling me that I have said no. I have no idea or news about it, very honestly.”

Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia (IANS)

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who rose to fame for her role in the popular TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, is known for her strong and independent personality. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, is a rising star in the industry and has made a name for herself with her performance in hit show Imlie. Both were popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and their performances on the show were widely appreciated, and they gained a massive fan following during their stint in the house.

And now, it remains to be seen who will ultimately participate in Lock Upp 2, which is set to feature controversial celebrities from different walks of life. The show is backed by Ekta Kapoor and is likely to begin mid-March.