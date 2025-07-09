Two bike-borne men snatch gold chain from elderly woman in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Two men on a bike snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in Hayathnagar on Tuesday evening.

The victim, 65-year-old Narsamma, was walking along Swagruha Colony Road when the two men approached her. They asked her for directions to a local address, and while she was speaking, one of them snatched her gold chain, weighing approximately 3.5 tolas, and fled the scene.

Narsamma immediately reported the incident to the police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the chain snatchers. Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage to gather leads.