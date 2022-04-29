Two British MPs question Boris Johnson’s visit to JCB factory in Gujarat

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent visit to India has raised concerns among British MPs over his silence on human rights violations in the country in recent times.

In a recent statement to the British parliament, Indian-origin MP Nadia Whittome questioned Johnson’s visit to a JCB factory, while he was in India for a two-day visit. Whittome took to Twitter to express concern over the issue and said, “The BJP (Modi’s governing party) is using JCB diggers to bulldoze the homes and shops of Muslims. Boris Johnson posed with JCB diggers on his recent visit to India, but his minister wouldn’t say whether he even raised these demolitions with Modi.”

The BJP (Modi’s governing party) is using JCB diggers to bulldoze the homes and shops of Muslims.



Boris Johnson posed with JCB diggers on his recent visit to India, but his minister wouldn't say whether he even raised these demolitions with Modi. pic.twitter.com/aIWVw5TLIl — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) April 28, 2022

It is to be noted that PM Johnson attended the inauguration of a JCB factory in Ahmedabad, amidst the demolition of Muslim-owned businesses and houses in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and other parts of India following the violence that erupted during Ram Navami earlier this month.

Similarly, another British MP Zarah Sultana also questioned the PM’s visit to the JCB center and riding the vehicle during his visit to India. The MP expressed dismay over Johnson’s failure to raise the human rights issue with PM Narendra Modi.

Sultana shared her speech in the Parliament on Twitter and said, “Boris Johnson failed to challenge Modi on the BJP whipping-up anti-Muslim violence during his trip to India. Instead, he visited a JCB factory the day after the company’s bulldozers demolished Muslim homes in Delhi. That shows you how much he really cares about human rights.”