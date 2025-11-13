Two buried alive after building collapses in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Two daily wage labourers were killed after a 70-year-old building collapsed in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar’s Clock Tower area on Thursday, November 14.

The building’s owner reportedly hired the two workers to carry out patchwork. However, while clearing the tree roots, the structure suddenly collapsed.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Gadwala Krishnaiah from Rudraram village in Sangareddy and 60-year-old Kummari Shanthaiah from Amistapur village.

On information, police and fire department retrieved the bodies. A case has been registered.