Two children die after lightning strikes tree in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two children reportedly succumbed to death after they were struck by lightning amid heavy rains in Bhadradhri Kothagudem.

The deceased children, Borra Siddhu, 15, and Borra Chandu, 11, were siblings. They belonged to the Jamendar Bazar village.

The duo took shelter under a tree, near an agricultural field, as it began to rain. They died instantly when lightning struck the tree.

Several parts of the state on Friday, July 20, were on red alert as monsoons began to take shape in Telangana. The state is likely to witness heavy rainfall until July 21.

Flood-like situation prevailed in the Kothagudem district as tanks overflowed.

The weather department has issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana due to the expectation of extremely heavy rainfall.

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue on Sunday as well. However, in the case of Hyderabad, the alert is only for today.

Today, Hyderabad is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Monsoon in Telangana so far

So far, in the current south-west monsoon, the state has received 313.2 mm of rainfall compared to the normal rainfall of 257.6 mm, which is a deviation of 22 percent.

The highest deviation, 86 percent, has been witnessed in Jogulamba Gadwal. The district received 263.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 141.5 mm.

In Hyderabad, 238.1 mm of rains have been recorded against the normal 206.6 mm, which is a deviation of 15 percent.