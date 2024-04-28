Two children die, three hospitalized due to food poisoning in Raichur

Bengaluru: In an incident on Saturday, April 27, six members of the same family fell ill after consuming dinner, reportedly from Vadlur in Raichur taluk.

According to officials, six members of a single-family fell ill after consuming food, leading to the demise of two young children and leaving four others being treated at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital.

The family, engaged in labour work at a brick manufacturing plant in Vadlur village, sat down for lunch on Saturday afternoon.

However, what began as an ordinary meal soon turned into a nightmare as six family members started experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Rushed to RIMS Hospital in Raichur, the severity of the situation became apparent as medical professionals fought to stabilize their condition.

The deceased identified as seven-year-old Aarti and nine-year-old Priyanka succumbed to the effects of food poisoning, plunging their family into unimaginable grief.

Meanwhile, their mother Husenamma (35), father Maruthi (60), grandfather Lakshmana (60), and eight-year-old Lakkappa continue to receive intensive medical care, their lives hanging in the balance.

Originally hailing from Kamaldinni village in Lingasugur taluk, the family had relocated to Vadlur village for employment opportunities. With the children on a school holiday, they were spending time with their parents, blissfully unaware of the tragedy that awaited them.

The family’s lunch, consisting of chapati, subji, rice, and sambar, soon turned fatal, triggering a rapid deterioration in their health.

Despite the swift intervention of medical professionals at RIMS Hospital, the children could not be saved, leaving their loved ones grappling with the devastating loss.

Dr. Amar Verma, in charge of Rims Hospital, revealed that food poisoning is suspected as the cause of the sudden illness, shedding light on the severity of the situation.

As the remaining family members continue to fight for their lives, the medical team is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure their recovery.

As the community reels from the shock of this tragedy, the Raichur Rural Police Station has initiated an investigation into the incident, seeking to ascertain the circumstances that led to the family’s ordeal.

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, the entire village stands united in mourning, grappling with the profound loss of two innocent lives and praying fervently for the swift recovery of those still battling for survival.