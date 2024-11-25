Two contestants set to leave Bigg Boss 18 house, check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to keep its audience on the edge of their seats with new twists and turns. While some episodes have been entertaining, others have left fans wanting more. In an effort to keep the show engaging, the makers are all set to introduce a major twist this week — a double eviction. Yes, two contestants will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house in Week 8!

Double Eviction Drama in Bigg Boss 18

Following Alice Kaushik’s exit last week, the house currently has 16 contestants. However, this week will see not one but two evictions, making the competition even more intense. We heard that one contestant will be eliminated from the wildcard entrants, while the other will be from the nominated contestants of week 8.

The wildcard entrants this season include Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, Yamini Malhotra, and Digvijay, who recently joined the house to spice up the game. Among them, Digvijay seems to be in a safe zone due to his strong fan base and popularity, which have marked him as one of the strongest contestants. However, insiders suggest that one of the female wildcard contestants might be shown the door this week.

Nominated Contestants in Danger

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for Week 8 are:

Tajinder Bagga

Sara Arfeen Khan

Karan Veer Mehra

Kashish Kapoor

Vivian Dsena

Shrutika Arjun

It remains unclear whether this double eviction will occur during a shocking mid-week twist first or as part of the much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Fans are already speculating about who might be leaving the house, and social media is buzzing with predictions. Majority of viewers are saying it is time for Kashish and Bagga to leave the show.

Who do you think will be eliminated this week?

