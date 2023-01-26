Two contestants to walk out of Bigg Boss 16? Check names

Mumbai: As the finale slowly approaches, the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 16 are expected to bring a lot of drama. The battle among the top 8 contestants is heating up and all the housemates are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience.

Before the finale, a couple of contestants are likely to be shown the door of the exit. Fear of another elimination round looms over the contestants and the nominated contestants for the ongoing week are — Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Tina Datta.

A few inside sources suggest that there is no elimination this week as makers have planned a surprise double eviction in the upcoming week. Social media buzz has it that two contestants from the current top 8 will be asked to leave Bigg Boss 16 just a week before the finale. Viewers predict that Shalin and Tina might get evicted next. There is no official confirmation yet.

There is a high possibility that there might be no eviction this weekend, and on next weekend, there will be double eviction. Who do you think will get evicted from the show next? Type in the comments. — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) January 25, 2023

However, the popular social media page, The Khabri says that there is an elimination this week as voting lines are still open. So, considering the current voting trends result, Tina’s journey is expected to end this week. Let’s wait and watch what host Salman Khan has in the store for the audience this week.