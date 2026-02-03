Two cousins drown in lake near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two cousins drowned in a lake in Maheshwaram, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on February 1. Their bodies were found on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Rishi, 6 and Bhadrinath, 8, both residents of KC Thanda in Maheshwaram. While Rishi was a student of class 1, Bhadrinath was a student of class 2; they were enrolled in a government school.

According to the police, the cousins left their home on Sunday evening to play and did not return.

The family searched for Rishi and Bhadrinath in the locality before approaching the police. The police launched a search operation, some locals said that the cousins were last seen near the Kotwal Cheruvu.

Also Read Body found on church premises in Telangana

Expert divers and fire department staff were deployed to search for the boys; however, the cousins could not be found. As the search operation continued on Monday, the bodies of Rishi and Bhadrinath were recovered.

Based on a complaint by the family, the Maheshwaram police registered a case of suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).