Two cow slaughterers arrested after encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Efforts are on to trace and arrest the three absconding accused.

Sant Kabir Nagar: Police arrested two alleged cow slaughterers after an encounter at Rakshakala village in Uttar Pradesh here on Thursday, January 8 morning, officials said.

Sant Kabir Nagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Kumar Meena said police received a tip-off that a group was allegedly slaughtering cows in the area.

When a police team reached the spot to arrest the suspects, they opened fire, prompting police to retaliate, the officials said.

Two accused were arrested after they sustained bullet injuries in their legs, while three others managed to flee, the SP said.

The injured duo – Alauddin alias Koyeel (28) from Rakshakala village and Eklakh (50) from Kathakpurwa village in neighbouring Basti district – have been admitted to the district hospital, where they are said to be out of danger, the SP said.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, two knives and meat suspected to be beef from the spot, Meena said.

Efforts are on to trace and arrest the three absconding accused, he added.

