Two die after vehicle crashes into railing in Medak

At the time of the accident, they were traveling from Sangareddy to Medak.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th June 2026 12:14 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, two people died after their vehicle crashed into a roadside railing in Medak on Sunday, June 7, night.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek,35, a resident of Nandikandi and Chandrakath 39, a resident of Sadashiivpet. At the time of the accident, they were traveling from Sangareddy to Medak.

The accident occurred on National Highway-765D at Battemmagudi near Kowdipally. While Abhishek died on the spot, Chandrakanth died while undergoing treatment.

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The dead bodies were shifted to a government hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kowdipaly police said, “The accident occurred at 10 PM after the driver lost control of the vehicle,” a case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th June 2026 12:14 pm IST

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