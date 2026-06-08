Two die after vehicle crashes into railing in Medak

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, two people died after their vehicle crashed into a roadside railing in Medak on Sunday, June 7, night.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek,35, a resident of Nandikandi and Chandrakath 39, a resident of Sadashiivpet. At the time of the accident, they were traveling from Sangareddy to Medak.

The accident occurred on National Highway-765D at Battemmagudi near Kowdipally. While Abhishek died on the spot, Chandrakanth died while undergoing treatment.

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The dead bodies were shifted to a government hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kowdipaly police said, “The accident occurred at 10 PM after the driver lost control of the vehicle,” a case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).