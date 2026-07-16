Two die as crowd surges during Rath Yatra in rain-hit Puri

Puri: Two people died and five others fell ill in a temporary crowd surge and uncomfortable weather conditions during the Rath Yatra celebrations in this rain-affected Odisha town on Thursday, July 15, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

During the festival, seven people felt unwell and they were shifted to the hospital without delay, the CMO said in a statement.

“Among them, one male devotee aged above 60 years unfortunately succumbed. The exact cause of death is being ascertained by the concerned authorities,” it said.

“Separately, in an unrelated incident, a male devotee aged above 35 years suffered a cardiac arrest and, despite immediate medical intervention, unfortunately passed away,” the statement read.

Many devotees who became unwell due to rain-induced illness were given medical treatment at hospitals and were discharged later, the CMO said.

Volunteers and emergency responders carry a woman on a stretcher after she fell unconscious during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday, July 16.

Fatigue, dehydration, suffocation

Considering the unprecedented gathering of devotees and the continuous rainfall, instances of fatigue, dehydration, suffocation and minor health-related discomfort were reported during the course of the day.

Claiming that the overall conduct of the festival remained “peaceful, orderly and well managed,” the state government said that there was no incident of stampede or any systemic breakdown of crowd management.

“The coordinated efforts of the administration, security agencies, servitors and volunteers ensured uninterrupted movement of devotees,” the officials said, adding that the situation remained normal throughout the festival, with all essential services functioning effectively.

“Eight to nine lakh devotees” from across the country and abroad joined the annual Rath Yatra festival in the temple town, the CMO said.

An ambulance carries injured devotees to hospital after a stampede-like situation broke out during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.

Inspector General of Fire Services Umashaknar Dash earlier said there had been a heavy rush of people at Grand Road or Bada Danda, on which the chariots roll down to Shree Gundicha Temple, considered the birthplace of the deities.

“We have rescued almost 100 people who felt suffocated in the crowd. We have taken them to temporary hospitals and ambulances. That has given relief to devotees,” Dash told reporters.

Administration responsible for deaths: Congress

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik said he was saddened by the news of the loss of lives at Bada Danda during Rath Yatra.

“I pray for the eternal peace of the souls of the devotees who have lost their lives and for the swift recovery of the more than a hundred injured devotees,” the former chief minister said in a social media post.

Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition, also asked his party men to extend full cooperation to provide assistance to everyone.

“I hope that the state government will ensure the convenience and safety of the devotees by properly managing the crowds,” the BJD president said.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das criticised the state government and cautioned the administration to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in future.

“The administration is responsible for the death of two people,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to the servitors and thanked the lakhs of devotees for their patience, discipline and cooperation, which contributed to the peaceful and successful celebration of the festival.

“The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every devotee experiences the sacred festival with safety, dignity and convenience through continuous improvement in infrastructure, public services and administrative preparedness,” the statement read.

Three people were killed, and several others were injured in a stampede near the Gundicha temple, considered the birthplace of the sibling deities, during last year’s Rath Yatra.