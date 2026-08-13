Two die in US military helicopter crash near Fort Hood

Cliff Coleman, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff's office, confirmed that both occupants died.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
A military helicopter crashed in Texas, US
A military helicopter crashed in Texas, US

Texas: An Army Apache attack helicopter has crashed in a central Texas field, killing both people on board and sparking a wildfire that forced several homes to be evacuated, a sheriff’s official said.

Officials from nearby Fort Hood announced that the AH-64 Apache helicopter had crashed. Cliff Coleman, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s office, confirmed that both occupants died.

No cause of the crash was immediately announced. Fort Hood’s criminal investigation division was leading the crash investigation, Coleman said.

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The helicopter did not hit any homes or other structures when it crashed, Coleman said.

“You could tell it was a violent crash,” Coleman said.

“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general. “Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information,” he added.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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