Two Emirati women in Forbes ‘Most Powerful Women’ list

Abu Dhabi: Two eminent United Arab Emirates (UAE) businesswomen, Hana Al Rostamani and Raja Al Gurg, have been named among Forbes’ annual list of ‘World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ of 2023.

The list showcases influential female CEOs, entertainers, politicians, philanthropists, and policymakers who are significantly influencing the global community.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, tops the list, followed by Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. US Vice President Kamala Harris took the third position.

Also Read UAE extradites Sanjay Shah to Denmark over USD 1.8 billion fraud

Emirati women on Forbes ‘Most Powerful Women’ list

Hana Al Rostamani

Hana Al Rostamani, who is the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) at First Abu Dhabi Bank, (FAB), ranked 63rd on the Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful Women 2023.

She is the first female chief executive of the bank, which is the UAE’s largest, with total assets of 312.4 billion dollars as of September 2022.

With more than 22 years of experience in banking and financial services, Al Rostamani is also a board member of her family business AW Rostamani Group.

Raja Al Gurg

Raja Al Gurg, who is the group managing director and vice-chairwoman of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, ranks 91st on the Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful Women 2023.

Her organisation owns 27 companies that have been operating for more than 60 years in retail, lifestyle, construction and real estate. Al Gurg also serves as the president of the Dubai Business Women Council and a member of the board of directors of Dubai Chambers.

She is the first-ever Emirati woman appointed to the board of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (HBME).