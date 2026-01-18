Two engineering students killed, one injured in car accident in Jagtial

The deceased have been identified as Sai Teja and Navaneeth, both aged 22. Another youth, Srujan, was injured and shifted to the hospital.

Image shows Traffic warning triangle on street indicating accident scene
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two youths were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Jagtial district late Saturday night, January 17.

The accident occurred near Hanumajipet when a car rammed into an electricity pole resulting in two of the occupants dying on the spot, while another sustained critical injury.

The deceased have been identified as Sai Teja and Navaneeth, both aged 22. Another youth, Srujan, was injured and shifted to the hospital.

The three were students at an engineering college in Hyderabad and were visiting their home in Jagital district to celebrate Sankranti. While returning to Jagital after partying with friends near Porandla, the youth at the wheel lost control of the speeding vehicle and rammed it into a roadside electricity pole.

Police suspect that the person driving the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from IANS.)

