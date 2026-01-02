Elderly Couple dies in road accident in Hyderabad

Published: 2nd January 2026 11:12 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A elderly couple died in a road accident at Moosarambagh in Hyderabad after a bus hit them early on Friday, January 2.

The deceased – Tirupathiah and his wife Venkatamma – were going on a two-wheeler when a bus hit their vehicle at Moosarambagh road, that falls under trhe Malakpet police station limits.

Both of them died on the spot.

The Malakpet police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary. The police registered a case against the bus driver for negligence while driving that lead to the accident.

