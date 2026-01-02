Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter held for extortion after claiming cops can’t harm him

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter threatened a shopkeeper in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat area on December 31 after an alleged dispute over a mobile phone.

The video of his drew outrage on social media, with people demanding action against the rowdy sheeter, as he claimed that all the policemen in the nearby areas know him and cannot harm him.

The incident occurred in Azampura area, where the rowdy sheeter went to the Bismillah Mobile Store and threatened the shopkeeper to provide free services.

A video shared on social media shows 26-year-old Salman, a rowdy sheeter, threatening a shopkeeper at a mobile store. According to reports, Salman had gone to the store get the screen guard of his mobile phone changed.

“I am warning you, I will close all shops across the city. I am Salman, a rowdy sheeter from Chaderghat,” he is heard saying. The rowdy sheeter also threatened to set the shop ablaze.

When the shopkeeper raised concerns that Salman threatened him with a knife the rowdy sheeter challenged him to call the police and said, “They will take me to the police station and drop me back here.”

He further said that people in Dabeerpura and Mirchowk also know about him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chaderghat police said, “Salman has been arrested for extortion under section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”