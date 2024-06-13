Mumbai: The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently being filmed in Romania. Host Rohit Shetty and the confirmed contestants flew to the location at the end of May. The shoot began in the first week of June, and insiders have revealed that the initial episodes have already been completed.

As always, eliminations are part of the show, with contestants who fail to perform well being evicted. According to insiders, two female contestants have already been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The first contestant to be eliminated was Shilpa Shinde, who became the first to walk out of the competition. Following her, Aditi Sharma has also been eliminated, becoming the second contestant to leave the show.

This information has been confirmed by Bigg Boss Tak, a reliable social media page for updates on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

🚨 BREAKING! After Shilpa Shinde, Aditi Sharma becomes 2nd contestant to get eliminated from #KhatronKeKhiladi14 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 12, 2024

In addition to these eliminations, Asim Riaz has also exited the show after a major fight with Rohit Shetty and fellow contestants Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar. Initially, there were 13 contestants selected for the season, but Samarth Jurel walked out of the show at the last moment due to leg injury. With Samarth, Asim, Shilpa, and Aditi out, only 9 contestants remain in the race.

As the competition heats up, fans are eagerly watching to see who will conquer their fears and emerge as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

